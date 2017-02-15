Police investigating city's first shooting of 2017

The guns and gangs unit is investigating the first shooting of 2017.

A 30-year-old man arrived in hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the early evening Tuesday, according to a police news release.

However, the scene and time of the shooting is yet to be determined.

The shooting victim had apparently arrived at hospital without having called the police. Hospital staff notified authorities.

Police met with the man at about 7 p.m. in hospital.

Const. Marc Soucy said the victim had told police the “general area” in the city where he’d sustained the wound.