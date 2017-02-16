City seeking more affordable housing money from federal government

The City of Ottawa is asking the federal government to provide more funding to help manage homelessness.

On Thursday the Community and Protective Services Committee directed staff to write a letter that would ask Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, of the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, to support Ottawa’s homelessness strategy with more funding.

“This is the year of housing initiatives and we have a federal government that appears to recognize the urgent need,” said Coun. Diane Deans.

The city is seeing an increase of need for affordable housing for youth, single men and women, seniors and families.

The letter outlines the city’s expectations around an upcoming funding announcement.