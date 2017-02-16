Five things to do this weekend in Ottawa, Feb. 17 – 20

It’s the last weekend to enjoy Winterlude. Slide the ice slides in Jacques-Cartier Park, listen to 7:30 p.m. concerts in Confederation Park and join in on shinny hockey on the canal.

Looking for signs of spring? We’re not quite there yet, but Fulton’s pancake house is opening for the season this weekend. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on every Saturday, Sunday and Monday from now until April there will be pancakes, syrup, outdoor activities and sleigh rides.

For the first time in North America, ice dragon boat racing makes its debut. Head to Dow’s Lake Saturday, for practices, and Sunday, for races across the ice in purpose-built dragon boats with skates. Opening ceremony is 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, while races start at 11 a.m.

Friday to Sunday, taste more than 100 microbrewery beers from across Ontario and Quebec in the Horticulture building at Lansdowne Park. There will be gourmet food, snow taffy, dancing and a bonfire. Tickets are $25 and going fast.