Local students give top marks to Ottawa

Ottawa is the best city in the world for university students, at least according to its own studious scholars.

The city nabbed the No. 1 spot, ahead of Prague and Shanghai, in the latest Best Student Cities survey, published by the educational consultancy QS.

From December 2016 to January 2017, more than 18,000 students and graduates from around the world answered questionnaires about their cities. They were asked about local culture, employment opportunities and their desire to stay in their city after graduating.

Carleton University and University of Ottawa students gave the city high scores in friendliness, tolerance and nightlife. They also applauded the capital’s multiculturalism, bilingualism and opportunities in government.

While Ottawa passed with flying colours in the eyes of its own students, the city fell flat when additional data was added. The capital ranked 26 out of 100 cities when university rankings, safety figures, student population and more were added to the equation.