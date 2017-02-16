Ottawa public servants won't be off on Family Day

Many Ottawans will be kicking up their feet Monday, but federal civil servants won’t be among them.

Ontario's newest statutory holiday isn’t recognized by the federal government. So its employees have to show up for work that day.



It’s also likely to remain that way: four of the major contracts dealing with public servants, set for ratification, don’t include the holiday.



Allison Pilon, a spokesperson for the Public Service Alliance of Canada, confirmed none of the contracts the union is asking its members to ratify will include the holiday.



Pilon said no one from the union was available to discuss the issue further.

Outside Ontario, Family Day is observed in six provinces, in some case under a different name: British Columbia (though the date there is a week earlier than everywhere else), Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.