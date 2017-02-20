Colonel By scores top marks in Ontario high school ratings

The annual Fraser Institute ranking of high schools has two Ottawa institutions in the top five schools across the province.

Colonel By Secondary School, which came third last year, rose to second this year. The school received a score of 9.4 out of 10, with a very high percentage of students who passed the literacy test.

Downtown Ottawa’s Lisgar Collegiate also did well, landing at fourth.

The Fraser Institute’s annual report card on Ontario’s secondary schools ranks 740 of the province’s schools based on standardized-testing numbers.

“Its original purpose is to provide information on how schools are doing to parents,” said Peter Cowley, a spokesperson for the Fraser Institute.

"The secondary purpose is we make it easier for educators to seek out best practices and to find out from those more successful schools what it is they are doing," he said.

Most of the Ottawa schools represented on the report card improved this year. Cowley said small fluctuations occur from year to year, but the best indicator of a school’s performance is a consistent improvement over the past five years.

The ranking also provides information on the number of ESL and special needs students.

The highest-ranking school in Ontario was semi-private St Michael’s Choir Catholic school in Toronto.

Other high-placing Ottawa schools include Earl of March in Kanata, which came in 12th, and West Carleton Secondary School, which rose to 17th from 18th.