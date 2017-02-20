Hydro Ottawa deals with a weekend of oddball outages

More than 600 Hydro Ottawa customers lost power over the weekend thanks to metallic balloons and a squirrel.

The utility reported on Twitter that 380 customers were without power Saturday evening in the Bank and Alta Vista area. A reply to that post said a power line had exploded.

Almost an hour later, came an update: the outage had been caused by metallic balloons. Soon after, power was restored.

On Sunday, 262 customers lost power just east of the Brittania Conservation Area. This time, Hydro Ottawa said a squirrel had caused a pole to catch fire, damaging an overhead conductor.