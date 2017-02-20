Ottawa police officer charged with drunk driving
Const. Christian Nungisa was already under suspension related to a previous disciplinary investigation.
An Ottawa police officer was charged with drunk driving Sunday while already under suspension
Const. Christian Nungisa, 33, was arrested during a traffic stop around 5:30 a.m. and charged with both impaired driving and operating a vehicle with blood-alcohol reading above .08 per cent, according to police.
Nine months earlier, Ottawa police had suspended Nungisa and another officer.
They claim that Nungisa had reported his car and gun lost while in Kingston during a May 2016 training exercise. Nungisa found both, but didn’t tell Kingston police, leading them to pull him over while he was driving it.
Upon returning to Ottawa, police claim, Nungisa gave his gun to a friend rather than returning it to his police locker, netting him a charge for unsafe storage of a firearm.
Police also claimed another constable, Ahmad Hafizi, then 39, was complicit, charging him with unsafe storage as well as transferring a firearm without authority and obstructing a peace officer.
Both officers remain under investigation for these charges.
Earlier this month, Sûreté du Québec charged a 26-year-old Gatineau police officer with impaired driving. They pulled him over Feb. 5 on Highway 50 eastbound, near the exit for La Gappe Blvd. and suspended his licence for 90 days.