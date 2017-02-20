Ottawa police officer charged with drunk driving

An Ottawa police officer was charged with drunk driving Sunday while already under suspension

Const. Christian Nungisa, 33, was arrested during a traffic stop around 5:30 a.m. and charged with both impaired driving and operating a vehicle with blood-alcohol reading above .08 per cent, according to police.

Nine months earlier, Ottawa police had suspended Nungisa and another officer.

They claim that Nungisa had reported his car and gun lost while in Kingston during a May 2016 training exercise. Nungisa found both, but didn’t tell Kingston police, leading them to pull him over while he was driving it.

Upon returning to Ottawa, police claim, Nungisa gave his gun to a friend rather than returning it to his police locker, netting him a charge for unsafe storage of a firearm.

Police also claimed another constable, Ahmad Hafizi, then 39, was complicit, charging him with unsafe storage as well as transferring a firearm without authority and obstructing a peace officer.

Both officers remain under investigation for these charges.