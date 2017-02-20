News / Ottawa

Ottawa-Vanier byelection to be held April 3

All four major parties are running candidates.

Former Ottawa-Vanier MP Mauril Belanger gives the thumbs up in the House of Commons on Friday, May 6, 2016. Belanger held Ottawa-Vanier for 21 years.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Former Ottawa-Vanier MP Mauril Belanger gives the thumbs up in the House of Commons on Friday, May 6, 2016. Belanger held Ottawa-Vanier for 21 years.

Voters will be able to make their choice for a new Ottawa-Vanier MP on April 3, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The spring by-election will elect an MP to replace Mauril Bélanger, who died in August after being diagnosed with ALS. Bélanger held the riding for 21 years, and it has been a Liberal stronghold since its creation in 1935.

Four candidates are running in the by-election, one from each major party:

  • Nirmala Dookeran, a high school teacher and community organizer, will run for the Green Party.
  • Political staffer Adrian Papara, who graduated from the University of Ottawa with an MBA, will run for the Conservatives.
  • Lawyer Emilie Taman, who ran against Bélanger in the 2015 election, will run again for the NDP.
  • Businesswoman and party organizer Mona Fortier will run for the Liberals.

