Ottawa-Vanier byelection to be held April 3
All four major parties are running candidates.
Voters will be able to make their choice for a new Ottawa-Vanier MP on April 3, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.
The spring by-election will elect an MP to replace Mauril Bélanger, who died in August after being diagnosed with ALS. Bélanger held the riding for 21 years, and it has been a Liberal stronghold since its creation in 1935.
Four candidates are running in the by-election, one from each major party:
- Nirmala Dookeran, a high school teacher and community organizer, will run for the Green Party.
- Political staffer Adrian Papara, who graduated from the University of Ottawa with an MBA, will run for the Conservatives.
- Lawyer Emilie Taman, who ran against Bélanger in the 2015 election, will run again for the NDP.
- Businesswoman and party organizer Mona Fortier will run for the Liberals.