Ottawa-Vanier byelection to be held April 3

Voters will be able to make their choice for a new Ottawa-Vanier MP on April 3, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The spring by-election will elect an MP to replace Mauril Bélanger, who died in August after being diagnosed with ALS. Bélanger held the riding for 21 years, and it has been a Liberal stronghold since its creation in 1935.

Four candidates are running in the by-election, one from each major party: