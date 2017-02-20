Heading to to the Quebec side? Double-check your licence-plate sticker

Chelsea’s tourism sector is accusing police of targeting Ontario drivers with hefty fines, to fill their ticket-per-shift quota.

Unlike Quebec, Ontario licence plates have stickers noting their renewal date, making it glaringly obvious when a car’s permit has lapsed. In Ontario, that nets a $140 fine that can often be negotiated downwards.

But Quebec’s fine is $481, and there’s no fee-negotiation process under Quebec law.

This seems to have led to a lot of one-time Spa Nordik customers.

“They’re not happy to have a ticket on their windshield when they’re coming out of the spa after a relaxing day,” says Spa Nordik spokeswoman Marianne Trotier. The spa’s Facebook page regularly has customers complaining about hefty fines.

Trotier says the issue has persisted for roughly five years, during which the spa has written letters to MRC-des-Collines police and local politicians. A nearby ski hill warns its customers about expired stickers.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Martin Fournel told CBC News his officers had ticketed 1,029 Quebec cars for expired licences in 2016, and a hugely disproportionate 647 cars from outside the province.

Fournel said officers are expected to issue one ticket for every eight-hour shift, but rejected the idea they’re targeting Ontarians. “What it's showing us is lots of Ontarians don't pay for their plates,” he said.

Bruce Langer, manager of Doozy Candle, knows thefts occasionally take place in parking lots, but doesn’t think that justifies almost daily patrols.

“It seems like a cash grab,” said Langer. He often sees MRC police cruisers across the street entering Spa Nordik’s parking lot “like shooting fish in a bowl.”

As head of the local business association, entrepreneurs tell Langer about angry customers refusing to return. “I can't see much of how they're preventing crime, by patrolling the parking lots for these expired stickers.”

Fournel said the force now sends tickets by mail, to lessen the impact on businesses. But it’s not helping Spa Nordik.