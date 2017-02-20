Two pedestrians struck by vehicles in ByWard Market on Sunday

Ottawa police are considering charges after two men were struck Sunday while walking in the ByWard Market during an unseasonably warm weekend.

Paramedics say they were called to York and Dalhousie streets at 11:49 a.m. after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and “immobilized.” The 36-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hours later, they were called to Cumberland Street between York and George. just before 6 p.m., to find a 49-year-old man pinned under a vehicle. They sent him to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.