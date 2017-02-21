Free gas giveaway hits speedbump with irate city councillors

Ottawa 2017’s decision to give away $5,000 worth of free gas to Montrealers drove some city councillors around the bend on Tuesday morning.

The first 150 motorists to line up at a Crevier gas station on St-Jean Boulevard in Montreal received a fill-up free of charge, a way of demonstrating that Ottawa is only a gas tank away.

The message didn’t sit well with Coun. Jeff Leiper and Catherine McKenney, who both expressed their disapproval from an environmental committee meeting. Residents on Twitter quipped that the organization would have been better off giving away 150 bikes or 150 train tickets.

Ottawa 2017 spokesperson Guy Laflamme said the criticism was unfair, noting that the one-day giveaway was minor compared to the non-profit's spending on public transportation and arrangments with VIA Rail and Porter airlines.

“We’ve spent hundreds of thousands of dollars encouraging people to use public transit,” said Laflamme. “That being said, it would be unrealistic to think that people will no longer use their cars. A good portion of our patrons are driving to Ottawa and we need to encourage those individuals to come to our city.”