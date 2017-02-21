Gatineau paramedics assume strike position

Gatineau paramedics have voted overwhelming in favour of a strike after approaching two years without a contract.

Sunday, the Fraternité des Paramédics de l’Outaouais voted 91 per cent in favour of walking off the job. The union represents 215 paramedics across western Quebec.

Union head Daniel Chouinard told Metro his members’ contract lapsed on March 31, 2015, and claimed that negotiations, ongoing since October 2015, hit a standstill last December, with the province refusing to budge.

Chouinard said his members will be turning away interns who are about to graduate from paramedic streams, because they’re unsure about their labour situation.

Quebec is trying to cut its health expenditures, while retaining a system that has the province paying private companies for ultrasounds and paramedics. Chouinard said he doesn’t imagine a paramedic strike having implications for Ottawans.