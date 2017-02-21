Indigenous safe space won't die with Rideau High

As Ottawa folds together its low-capacity schools, the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is pledging to maintain a safe space for Indigenous students.

Rideau High School opened its Aboriginal Learning Space in January 2014, giving Indigenous students a special room to smudge, a spiritual cleansing ceremony that involves burning traditional plants.

But trustees voted last Thursday to close the school, after emotional debate that raised outcry from parents, accusations of racism and a tearful speech from Trustee Sandra Schwartz.

“They are not easy decisions, and this is my community. I’ve lived in Ottawa East for more than 30 years,” Schwartz told Metro. “You don’t get elected to close schools.”

Rideau didn’t have enough students to support its curriculum, and recently taught electives like geography only every second year. Trustees studied moving other schools into Rideau, but the province wouldn’t pledge money to build an extra wing of classrooms.

So as soon as September, Rideau’s 400 students will be sent to Gloucester High School. Both schools have students born in scores of countries, yet each only held roughly 40 per cent capacity, and Gloucester has more physical space.

But within the plans is a clause that will see the Indigenous space recreated at Gloucester, allowing students to burn sage or sweetgrass to cleanse themselves with smoke.

“It's a very positive thing. It is about creating a safe space,” said Schwartz.

Known affectionately as “the lodge,” the space became known for its lecture by elders, something Schwartz said will become even more common, including for the general student body.