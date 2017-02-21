Paralympic swimmer wins Centennial Flame award

Brian Hill was born legally blind.

“My vision is 20 over 200,” he said.

“If you can see something or read something at 100 feet, I typically need to be about 10 feet away from it to see it at a comparable level.”

That condition meant a lot of restrictions for Hill, including his participation in sports.

He tried playing basketball, baseball and soccer, but he could never get good at them, and some could even be dangerous, he said.

But swimming was a different story.

He found that out early on at his family home on Vancouver Island, where his father and uncles had built an in-ground pool.

Soon, Hill found he was more than capable: swimming was something he was good at. Even great.

Starting in 2000, Hill represented Canada at the Paralympic games in Sydney, then Athens, Beijing and London. He came home with a silver medal from Sydney, and a pair of bronze medals from Athens, not to mention several gold medals from the 2007 Rio Parapan Am games.

“For the first time in my life, I felt like I was equal or better than my peers,” Hill said.

Now a journalism student at Carleton University, Hill has won something else.

At the end of last year, Hill received the 2016 Centennial Flame Research Award. It’s a grant, funded by the money thrown into the flame’s fountain by Parliament Hill visitors, given to a person with a disability to conduct research into the contributions of people with disabilities to Canadian life.

Hill’s research will look to understand the impact that participation in sport can have on people with disabilities, and why participation is so low.

“Canadian adults participate in sport regularly, but we know that the participation levels for people with disabilities are significantly lower all the way through life,” Hill said.

Figuring out why that is and how to change that is understandably important to Hill.