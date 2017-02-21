West Carleton Secondary School evacuated due to gas leak
Ottawa Fire is investigating the cause.
West Carleton Secondary School in the city's west end has been evacuated this morning after a natural gas was smelled inside the building.
Students were relocated to Earl of March Secondary School on Tuesday morning, while the fire department investigates.
The cause of the smell is a natural gas leak on the outside the building and crews are on site, according to Coun. Eli El-Chantiry.
The OCDSB said OSTA buses will be picking children up at Earl of March at 2:15 p.m. and delivering them home, or parents can parents can pick up children at Earl of March (4 The Parkway) in Kanata.