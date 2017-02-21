News / Ottawa

West Carleton Secondary School evacuated due to gas leak

Ottawa Fire is investigating the cause.

The exterior of West Carleton Secondary School in Dubrobin, seen from Google Maps street view.

West Carleton Secondary School in the city's west end has been evacuated this morning after a natural gas was smelled inside the building.

Students were relocated to Earl of March Secondary School on Tuesday morning, while the fire department investigates.

The cause of the smell is a natural gas leak on the outside the building and crews are on site, according to Coun. Eli El-Chantiry.

The OCDSB said OSTA buses will be picking children up at Earl of March at 2:15 p.m. and delivering them home, or parents can parents can pick up children at Earl of March (4 The Parkway) in Kanata.

