What a long, strange trip it's been for the Nepean bell

A message has rung out loud and true for years, and it appears the Westboro Community Association has finally taken it to heart.

“Hands off the Nepean bell,” said Rick Chiarelli, councillor for College Ward and former councillor in the City of Nepean.

Now, after years of being told “no,” the association is looking at other options.

“We are sort of resigned to the fact that that bell is not going to come back into that belfry,” said Gary Ludington, the association’s chairman.

Since 1998, the group has been pushing to move the Nepean bell, which currently sits outside Ben Franklin Place, back to its original home.

The bell was originally installed in 1896 at 345 Richmond Rd., what’s now known as the old Town Hall.

But Westboro’s annexation by the City of Ottawa in 1950 meant the bell’s days in the neighbourhood were numbered.

In 1966, according to the Nepean Museum, “the Fire Chief, the Chief Building

Inspector and the Township Clerk teamed up to move the bell using a fire truck and an old pickup,” all the way out to 3825 Richmond Rd. in Bells Corners.

Chiarelli said he suspects certain administrative procedures were ignored at the time, “but it’s not stealing, because we owned it.”

“It’s a valuable symbol of the former City of Nepean,” he said. “It was the logo on the stationary, it was the feature on the flag, it was on all the municipal buildings.”

For a time, the bell’s silhouette even looked a bit like the bat symbol on the sides of

Nepean police cruisers.

“That made us pretty cool,” Chiarelli said.

The Westboro Community Association had hoped to

get Canada 150 funding to return the bell to the old Town Hall.

Now, resigned as they are to likelihood that the old bell is staying where it is, the group is looking into crowdfunding and other options to locate, purchase and install a new bell in the empty belfry. Ludington said.

Chiarelli said he could look into whether the city has any replicas of the bell that might suit the project. One replica currently stands at a fire station in Barrhaven.