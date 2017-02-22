OC Transpo buses will announce routes audibly at stops

All aboard – OC Transpo is implementing external speakers that will announce bus routes for customers who can’t read the signs on the front of the bus.

The new feature is part of the city’s accessibility plan approved last year. It will help blind and vision-impaired residents identify buses, especially at busy stops.

Speakers on the outside of buses will announce the name of the route and destination in both official languages when the front doors open at a bus stop.

Pat Scrimgeour, assistant general manager of customer systems and planning, reassured concerned councillors that the volume of the announcements is adjustable if the city receives complaints from neighbours.

“The people who are standing near the bus stop will hear the sound of the announcement, people who are standing some distance away from the stop will either hear it quietly or not at all,” he said.

The sophisticated system is able to record ambient noise levels when approaching a stop and announce the route information at an appropriate volume. On Wednesday council approved an exception to noise bylaws that will allow the system to be used.

Scrimgeour said similar systems are already in place in cities like Toronto, Winnipeg and Vancouver.

“I think if you can reduce the sound levels at (residential stops) it’s probably not any worse than the sound of a bus going through in the first place, because that does make a certain amount of noise,” said Coun. Marianne Wilkinson.

Wilkinson said the service will aide blind customers but also benefit the larger public at busy stops.