Ontario wants feds to do more to address judge shortage

Ontario is pressuring the federal government to appoint more judges, months after an accused killer, pedophile and fraudster each walked out of Ottawa courts without a trial.

In July 2016, the Supreme Court set hard timelines for criminal trials. Known as the Jordan case, the decision implemented timelines for an accused person’s right to be tried within a reasonable delay.

That has led to judges "staying" cases, suspending trials because of unjustly long processes. Stays can be appealed, but the Ontario Crown Attorneys Association warned last year that judges could dismiss roughly 6,000 criminal cases because of mounting delays.

Last Friday, Ontario’s Attorney General Yasir Naqvi appointed three judges to fill Ottawa’s provincial-court vacancies. That move targets crammed province-run jails, where two-thirds of inmates are awaiting trial.

But a shortage remains with Superior Court, whose judges are federally appointed to handle the most serious cases, like murder.

“A Supreme Court decision that rightfully sought to create clarity and restore faith in the system may in fact be having the reverse effect,” Naqvi said Tuesday in Toronto.

Naqvi called on his federal counterpart to hold an emergency meeting with the provinces and territories to address the Jordan decision.

“Let’s be honest, there will be more stays of proceedings; many applications are before courts across Canada,” Naqvi said. “The justice system in Canada can do better.”

Naqvi also asked federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to review the need for preliminary inquiries, which Superior Court judges use to determine whether there is enough evidence for a trial.

In an email to Metro, Wilson-Raybould said she’s already been engaging with her provincial counterparts.

“Our government is committed to ensuring our criminal justice system works efficiently and effectively,” she wrote. Last October, she added a diverse mix of legal experts to the panel that selects potential judges for the federal government, including eastern Ontario’s four Superior Court vacancies.