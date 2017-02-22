Opioids in Ottawa: 'There's an epidemic going on,' drug-user advocate says

With the recent death of a 14-year-old, and the open letter of a Kanata father discussing his 16-year-old’s addiction, the opioid crisis has the city’s attention.

On Tuesday, school board superintendents met with Ottawa Public Health and others to discuss new strategies, and whether naloxone — an overdose-stalling drug — should be in schools.

The Catholic school board is planning further meetings to put together a task force of front-line responders and educators in the hopes of ensuring a stronger community response.

But it shouldn’t have to take the death of a young person to spur more action, said Jordon MacLean, former drug addict and current social worker in Ottawa.

“When younger people are dying, then obviously awareness comes and people are going, ‘Wow, it’s not a 30 or 40-year-old that should have got themselves help,’” said MacLean, who’s also an organizer for Ottawa’s Drug Users Advocacy League.

“It’s too bad that it has to be somebody with a whole life to live to bring attention to it when it’s always been here. I mean there’s an epidemic going on.”

The current focus of concern among law enforcement and public health officials is the recreational use of prescription opiates, or counterfeit pills made to look like them, which can easily cause overdoses.

Ottawa police have confirmed that fentanyl, a very strong opiate, is being found in local counterfeit pills. Even a small amount of fentanyl can cause an immediate overdose.

But fentanyl has long been a growing problem in Ontario.

According to the office of Ontario’s chief coroner, 23 deaths connected to fentanyl occurred in Ontario in 2004. In 2011, that number rose to 104. By 2014, it reached 154.

Even among teenagers, fentanyl use is not new.

In 2013, the Canadian Community Epidemiology Network on Drug Use put out a bulletin highlighting a recent fentanyl-abuse problem in Ottawa’s west-end schools. “Students were committing break-and-enters to support their fentanyl addictions,” it reads. “Dealers would pay thieves in fentanyl patches.”

“Empirically, we know that Ottawa students are more likely to use prescription drugs non-medically rather than other illicit drugs such as hallucinogens, cocaine, or ecstasy,” said Dan Osterer with Ottawa Public Health. “Thirteen per cent of Ottawa students in grades 7 through 12 reported using opioid pain relievers non-medically at least once in the past 12 months.”

In 2015, two in three unintentional overdose drug overdose deaths were due to opioids, he said. “Between 2011 and 2015, three per cent of the unintentional opioid overdose deaths in Ottawa were among youth ages 10 to 19,” he added, citing stats from the chief coroner.

Nonetheless, reaction to this crisis has not always been swift. Naloxone, a drug that temporarily reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, was available for many years, but only with a prescription. This changed in 2016. Before then, “you had to be an opiate user or a former opiate user to get a (naloxone) kit,” MacLean said.

He recalls a mother coming to him once, whose 17-year-old was taking heroin in her room. She wanted naloxone in case she overdosed. “She asked, ‘How can I get one of those kits?’” MacLean said. “I said, ‘Unfortunately you have to lie, or you can’t.’”

Now, naloxone use is key to local efforts, with more than 80 pharmacies offering kits, as well as Ottawa Public Health. To find a pharmacy near you, call 1 800 565 8603. An important step, and one that might have spurred more action sooner, is greater compassion for adult drug addicts, said MacLean.