Ottawa-area artist's tweets are revitalizing Algonquin language

An Ottawa-area artist is spreading his ancient Indigenous language through Twitter, crafting illustrations of Algonquin words in an effort to revitalize its use.

“If you have a word for something, you can create a concept,” Jay Odjick told Metro. “The more words in your language, the more you can feel.”

Since late last year, @JayOdjick had tweeted one daily Algonquin Word of the Day, like forest, bread and winter. He uses the language’s alphabet, which is similar to English but with accents.

After posting more than 50 words, Odjick decided on Feb. 14 to post 26 illustrations to accompany, one for each letter of the English alphabet. Apple, canoe and eye have yielded scores of retweets, and responses from multiple countries.

“I wanted to do it in a way that was free and accessible,” said Odjick. He can only muster a few words of Algonquin, despite it being his father and brothers’ first language.

“There are a lot of people like myself who grew up on reserves and didn’t have a chance to learn it,” said Odjick, who grew up on Kitigan Zibi First Nation near Maniwaki, Que. “It’s also a way for me to go back and revisit my own culture.”

Odjick is well-known in Indigenous media as the creator of Kagagi, a superhero graphic novel that is now an animated series that airs in Canada, the U.S. and Australia.

Kagagi has three versions: English, Algonquin and English with 20 per cent Algonquin vocabulary. Odjick used 13 translated episodes to select basic words. “It can kind of create a base, for you to springboard off of,” he said.

Each image takes about 20 minutes of Odjick’s time, while he’s in a hotel or waiting for a ride. He uses an iPad Pro, the Procreate app and an Apple Pencil.

Odjick also illustrated a book with famed children’s author Robert Munsch called Blackflies. “I felt like we could show First Nations kids a real positive portrayal of themselves, drawn by one of them.”

Originally slated for print in 2018, Odjick said Scholastic chose to instead bring Blackflies forward to next month.