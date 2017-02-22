Ottawa couple hawking curios for the low, low price of ... coffee

Cost of two medium Tim Horton’s coffees: $3.58. Value of potential return, in cool old stuff and the company of a nice elderly couple: Priceless.

Rod and Marguerite MacDonald are retired federal government workers who have been trading old, kitschy wares for cups of Joe, conversation and, occasionally, food.

“It’s almost a cashless society now,” Rod MacDonald said. “Older people have money in their pocket, younger people don’t. I think the barter economy has come on.”

He said the whole thing started when they began renovating their house in early February and were pulling things out of storage. Marguerite put an ad on the “free stuff” section of Kijiji: “Could you bring my hubby and I a coffee?’”

“That day we had four people coming over, bringing us coffee, and they got great value for a coffee,” MacDonald said. “After three or four coffees, my stomach was a little upset –– you know, rumbling away –– so I said, ‘Honey, let’s change it to a Big Mac,’ and before you know it, I had a Big Mac delivered at 4:30.”

Among the items that have been offered up so far are historical pictures, including one of a shelled French village from World War I, an aerial view of Parliament Hill from the 1950’s and a painting of the Rideau Canal done by one of MacDonald’s brothers. The couple also advertised “a bunch of 50 year old stamps” and a variety of other collectibles. “Remnants from garage sales,” Rod calls them.

While he’s most interested in bartering, Rod sometimes also sells. As an avid coin collector, he often deals within that community. When he sells, he said, the money goes towards helping out his family.

“We have a pension, but with growing children there’s costs for family, and there’s people in your family that if you have money you should help as well,” MacDonald said. “My wife’s sister is disabled, and so is my brother. So some of the money goes towards them if we do sales, and some we keep ourselves.”

He said he still has many things to give away, but likes to group items together before posting ads to give people a variety of things to choose from.

Coffees have been traded for:

- Old stamps

- Paintings

- Figurines

- Dishware

- Vintage matchbooks

- Old pictures

A Big Mac has been traded for:

- Vintage Cigarette tin

Cans of food and red wine have been traded for: