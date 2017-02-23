Developer looks to erect 25-storey tower in Ottawa's Little Italy

A developer has asked the city for permission to build a 25-storey condo tower in Little Italy, which would be visible from Highway 417 and Prince of Wales Drive.

Sakto Corporation wants to build 175 rental apartments onto its existing complex of offices, restaurants and housing at Preston and Aberdeen Streets. The company wants an exemption to the area’s 15-storey limit.

The application, set to go before the city’s planning committee Tuesday, also seeks to add a ninth floor to its existing Adelaide building.