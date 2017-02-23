Drivers picket STO office as negotiations continue to founder

Gatineau bus drivers are hinting at more intense labour disruptions, claiming that negotiations with the Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) are hitting an impasse.

Since January 20, STO workers have been working-to-rule, refusing overtime hours and reporting buses for repairs, both of which combine to create a maintenance backlog that has led to STO cancelling scores of routes for commuter.

The union’s contract expired in December 2014, and negotiations have focused on overtime and retirement pay.

On January 30, both sides started a series of negotiations under a federally appointed mediator (the company’s inter-provincial services place it under federal regulations). But on Wednesday, the Amalgamated Transit Union's 591 branch wrote on Facebook that 20 meetings have been fruitless.

On Thursday, a dozen drivers picketed the STO’s main office in Hull, drawing honks from drivers passing by.

The union has announced a day-long meeting March 1, where members will vote on whether to accept the federal government’s offer to enter arbitration. The next day, both sides will say whether they’d accept arbitration, which is a judicial decision where the government will hear both sides and issue a binding decision.

Typically, if one or both sides reject arbitration, unions toughens their strike measures, like walking off the job entirely.