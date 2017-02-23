Man charged in connection to seven robberies

A 34-year-old man has been charged with seven counts of robbery and breach of probation after being arrested Feb. 13.

Police said the suspect was spotted on an OC Transpo bus and arrrested a few days after a failed knifepoint robbery of a convenience store on Feb. 10.

He was then charged in connection to that incident, but further investigation has police connecting the suspect with six other robberies

These took place from November 2016 onward, at an LCBO, gas station, motel, clothing shop and convenience stores, according to a police press release.