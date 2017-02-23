Swiss Pastries owner goes public with reasons for sudden closure

The silence over the sudden closure of Swiss Pastries on Valentine’s Day has been broken.

The owner of the company, Siegfried Heilemann, has posted an open letter on the Swiss Pastries website which alleges, among many other things, that he was suddenly evicted from the bakery chain’s manufacturing facility at 1423 Startop Rd. In the lengthy letter, he said that is why Swiss Pastries locations closed.

The Startop facility is still owned by the former owner of the Swiss Pastries hain, Connie Zuberbuehler, whose father, Hans Ulrich Zuberbuehler, founded the company in 1965.

Connie confirmed that, on Feb. 11, she locked Heilemann out of the facility.

“Based on legal advice, I acted within the rights of any landlord,” she said in an interview.

She said that the decision, while difficult, was one that she said she has ample cause to make.

Connie would not go into detail about her reasons, saying she must first speak with a lawyer. But she said that there are false allegations in Heilemann’s letter.

She also expressed her hope that the business might open again in the future.

Despite attempts to contact him, Heilemann did not respond to Metro by deadline.

Valentine’s Day shoppers reported all four of Swiss Pastries’ locations closed on Feb. 14 without explanation.