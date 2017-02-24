I didn’t ruin my company, says Swiss Pastries owner

Five days late on a lease payment. That, claims Swiss Pastries owner Siegfried Heilemann, is the reason he was given for being barred from his business’s manufacturing facility and company records.

Heilemann said in an interview that he admits to being late with a payment to former Swiss Pastries owner Connie Zuberbuehler, who still owns the company’s manufacturing facility at 1423 Startop Rd.

He claims he communicated to Zuberbuehler he’d be late on his payment and thought there would be no problem.

But Heilemann said he discovered late on Feb. 10 that the locks at the Startop facility had been changed. He said he went down to the facility and found security guards blocking his way.

“It wasn’t a good feeling,” said Heilemann.

Though he feels he’s been tricked, Heilemann said, he does not have the money to go to court. Instead, he chose to post his side of the story in an open letter on the Swiss Pastries website.

“I am not the one who ran this company into bankruptcy or closure,” he said.