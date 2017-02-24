Opioids in Ottawa: A new weapon in fight against overdose deaths

The newest and maybe most important weapon in the current fight against opioid overdoses might be naloxone nasal spray.

It delivers the lifesaving drug faster than an injection kit.

Ottawa Public Health has been giving out naloxone, a life-saving drug that temporarily reverses an opioid overdose, since 2012.

“It had to be prescribed to somebody who was using, or was at risk for overdosing from, opioids,” said Kira Mandryk, a public health nurse and supervisor OPH’s harm reduction team.

But things have changed. Since the drug became non-prescription last year, Mandryk said, OPH has been able to give out naloxone kits — about 300 so far — along with training, to “basically anybody.”

As of summer 2016, pharmacies are also able to give out naloxone kits and training, with 80 local pharmacies providing hundreds of them.

But the nasal-spray delivery system is an important advance to how the drug is administered.

Previously, a kit included ampoules of the drug and a syringe. A person would have to break the ampoule, draw up the drug into the syringe, and then inject it.