Ontario MP Charlie Angus enters race for NDP leadership

OTTAWA—Northern Ontario MP Charlie Angus is the second person to register as a candidate for the leadership of the federal New Democratic Party, according to Elections Canada.

Angus is expected to formally launch his bid during an event at Toronto’s Horseshoe Tavern on Sunday.

But Elections Canada seems to have preempted that announcement. The voting oversight body updated its website this week to include Angus’s name on its list of NDP leadership candidates.

The site lists Feb. 20 as the date Angus registered.

Angus joins B.C. MP Peter Julian in what is now a two-man race.

His office did not immediately return requests for comment from Torstar News Service on Friday.

On Thursday night, Angus posted in French on Facebook. “Dear friends, I will make a decision very soon. I thank you for your support.”

Responding on Twitter to news of his official candidacy, Angus wrote, “Well... you have to wait until I officially announce. Stay tuned.”

Angus, a former punk and folk musician, school trustee and activist, was first elected in 2004 and has held the seat in Timmins-James Bay ever since.

Last month, he launched a website to seek advice from the public on whether he should run to succeed Tom Muclair as NDP leader.

The first official candidates’ debate is scheduled for March 12 in Ottawa.