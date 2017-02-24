2017's Rideau Canal skating season was short but sweet

With another Rideau Canal Skateway season finished earlier than many might have hoped, early signs show it was in fact a strong season for skating and business.

The season lasted 36 days, with the canal open for skating 25 of those days. The entire skateway was open for 18 days.

Ice quality was also good on average, said Bruce Devine,

senior manager of Skateway operations at the NCC.

And compared to last year’s season, the shortest on record, at 18 days, Devine said, “I think this year was successful.”

A feather in the skateway crew’s cap was its last day, which saw the first ice dragon boat races and 150 games of shinny hockey in celebration of Canada’s 150th, Devine said.

On average, more than 24,000 people were on the ice per day this season. That’s up from the usual 20,000 per day average, according to NCC stats.

The skateway’s last 36 hours of operation were particularly

strong, with about 100,000 people using the surface.

As for businesses operating on the skateway, BeaverTails founder Grant Hooker said this year was shorter than he had hoped, but long enough to be worthwhile for the company.

“The 2016 season made the 2017 season seem like a bed of roses,” said Hooker. “Or at least a much more comfortable bed.”

He likens operating on the skateway each year to farming.

“You put your crops in, in the hopes that the weather will be agreeable, and then you wait to see what happens.”