Coldest Night of the Year walk raises $147,662 for local charities

Saturday night was milder than most February evenings, but volunteers on Ottawa's streets were raising money for colder nights.

The annual Coldest Night of the Year walk brought out almost 600 people across the city, in both the downtown and suburbs, to raise money for organizations to help with homelessness.

Three Ottawa organizations – including the Ottawa Mission, Chrysalis House in Kanata and Jericho Road Christian Ministries. Together the groups held three different walks and raised $147,662.

Walkers could travel 2 km, 5 km or 10 km along each of the participating organization’s designated routes.

“We were very pleased and grateful for all the support,” said Shirley Roy, spokesperson for the Ottawa Mission.

Roy said the Ottawa Mission walk on Saturday night included an 11-year-old who brought her friends along instead of having a birthday party.

Even though it was a mild and damp night for February standards, the cold and the rain was a reminder of the challenges facing those living in the streets.

“People who are on foot and staying at a shelter struggle with any kind of inclement weather,” said Roy. “It’s also an urban experience, People in the suburbs come downtown, they walk downtown where the shelters are. It’s definitely a physical experience.”