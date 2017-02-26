Weird weather no match for high-tech Crashed Ice course

If the warm temperatures have you nervous that Redbull’s Crashed Ice will crash and burn don't worry – the show will go on with a high tech track capable of keeping things cool even at 15 C.

Downhill ice cross is an extreme sporting event where athletes on skates race down a iced track filled with dizzying drops and sharp turns.

This year Parks Canada and federal government partners approved organizers to build the track in and around the Rideau Canal next to the Chateau Laurier.

“Red Bull went even further and said ‘Why not go in and out of the locks?’ which I thought would never be considered. Those guys are crazy – just wild,” said Guy Laflamme, head of Ottawa 2017.

Building the 375 metre long track – most of which is suspended on scaffolding – has taken weeks. Wood from the construction will be repurposed again for Habitat for Humanity.

The 12 cm of dense ice that covers the track began its highly technical production on Friday. A team of 20 people will spray a fine mist of the track 24 hours a day for six days.

Four high performance “chillers” combined with special refrigerated rubber mats covering the surface of the track will help keep the ice solid until race day. The track also has a built in Zamboni system to keep the surface smooth.

If the event is a success, he said Ottawa would hope to draw Crashed Ice back every three years.