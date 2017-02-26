Ottawa researchers finds man-flu is real

Recent science seems to show that man-flu is real.

According to research at the University of Ottawa, that lump of a man camping out on the couch under bankets and empty bowls of ramen noodles may in fact have a worse time with the flu than women.

That is, if the effects of influenza on mice are any indication.

Research by the university’s NeuroImmunology, Stress and Endocrinology Lab studying how puberty changes the brain tested how mice of different ages and sexes reacted to the flu.

Test results found that adult male mice displayed more sickness behaviour took longer to recover and their body temperature fluctuated more than female mice, according to the school.

Adult mice were found to have it worse off than pubescent mice of both sexes as well, with more severe fever and signs of inflammation.

Overall, Nafissa Ismail, director of the NISE lab said, “My data supports the idea that the man flu isn’t just a myth.”

It also showed balls aren’t the problem either.

Previous research that found differences in immune response between men and women suggested it could be linked to sex hormones.

“Testosterone is generally seen as an immune suppressor and estrogen as an immune enhancer,” it reads.

However, according to an abstract of the paper by Ismail and her grad students, which was printed in the journal Brain, Behaviour and Immunity in late 2016, both adult and pubescent male mice experienced “steeper and more prolonged drops in body temperature” after a gonadectomy. The testes are where most of a male’s testosterone comes from.

Ismail’s wider research interest is in understanding why stressful events during puberty appear to have long-term effects on reproductive and other behaviours , as well as the brain itself.