City considering equipping firefighters with naloxone

The city’s emergency services are considering equipping firefighters with naloxone in order to combat fentanyl-related overdose deaths.

In a memo to councillors general manager Anthony Di Monte said the plan is still in the evaluation and planning phase, since decisions need to be made about training, legal implications and distribution.

The memo notes that the Ottawa Paramedic Service has increased its supply of naloxone in ambulances and equipment bags. The service has also been tracking opioid related calls.

In his update to the Police Board on Monday afternoon, Chief Charles Bordeleau emphasized that cooperation between law enforcement, first responders and health authority was crucial.

“If we learned anything from British Columbia’s experience with this fentanyl crisis it is this: the health sector, along with government and police, must be proactive in dealing with this crisis,” he said.

Bordeleau also warned that although “an important conversation has begun in Ottawa” he said “the reality is that we may see more deaths.”

The police are refreshing their safety procedures to deal with the dangerous drug and Bordeleau has asked the provincial government to provide funding for naloxone to all front line officers.

On the weekend a 20-year-old man died from an overdose in the downtown. Police have also confirmed that 14-year-old Chloe Kotval died from fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl.