Ottawa dad calls for parents to deal with opioid problem

Opioid addiction is not a new problem, but now that it’s killing teens, parents will be the ones to grasp a solution.

That’s what one Kanata father said he believes after giving Ottawa a visceral look into the fentanyl overdose problem in his suburb.

Sean O’Leary posted an open letter on Facebook on Feb. 18 describing his family’s struggle to help their 16-year-old daughter get off drugs.

He detailed his rude awakening to the drug problem in Kanata when, upon arriving home Dec. 31, he found a 17-year-old boy dead in his garage.

After performing CPR, the boy’s heart started again, paramedics arrived, and O’Leary heard many stories of other overdoses amongst Kanata teens.

“I knew on Dec. 31st that we had a friggin’ major issue in Kanata, and nobody warned us,” said O’Leary.

Since then, O’Leary has received job offers from social agencies, government organizations, and even asked to run for local politics.

But he said he’s not interested. He wants to work on this problem from the perspective of a parent only.

“This problem is not going to be fixed by the government,” he said. “It’s got to be fixed by the people.

“Governments have been trying to deal with this problem for decades … the only difference now is it’s killing our kids. So we’ve got to work on it.”

O’Leary stressed that he is not interested in placing blame, but rather in getting parents talking amongst each other and to their kids.

He held a parents-only meeting last Thursday, which saw more than 100 in attendance. The only government presence there was Ottawa Public Health, said O’Leary.

Kanata South Coun. Allan Hubley invited O’Leary to combine the meeting with one hosted by him and other councillors scheduled for Monday, O’Leary said he worked to keep them separate.

The Monday evening meeting, taking place at the Kanata Rec. Centre at 6:30 p.m. is meant for the community at large, said Hubley, with the intention of providing as information.

But O’Leary isn’t eschewing government support. He said he and a small group of parents planned to meet with MPP Lisa MacLeod on Sunday to discuss a plan that she can take back to Queen’s Park.