Ottawa Public health monitoring mumps, but not alarmed yet

If you have fond memories of Full House, your first Backstreet Boys concert, or pogs , it might be time for a booster shot to protect against mumps.



While Ottawa has not yet had a mumps case, outbreaks have sprung up in several cities across the country and public health officials are warning people to be wary.



“There has been one lab-confirmed cases in a neighbourhing public health unit and what’s happened is that individual has had contact with people who live in the Ottawa area,” said Dr. Daniel Myran, a resident with Ottawa Public Health.

Myran said they’re monitioring people who might have come in contact with the patient, but they’re not too worried just yet.



“This is a fairly bread-and-butter operation," he said. "This would be routine contact tracing,”



What people should be doing, Myran said, is updating their vaccinations. He said many people born between 1970 and 1992 didn't receive both shots, which puts them at a greater risk.



“The important thing is that people need to check their vaccine records," he said. "Not everyone is aware that you need two doses of mumps to be immunized,”



He said Ottawa hasn’t seen the low immunization rates that other cities have dealt with in younger populations.

“It’s not the high school kids, who have excellent immunization, but these groups of people who are in their late teens to mid 30’s.”



He said in addition to monitoring people who might have been exposed, they’re alerting doctors that mumps could be in the area. Myran said the disease has become relatively rare, so doctors might not think of it at first when treating a patient.