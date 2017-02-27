Ottawa Public health monitoring mumps, but not alarmed yet
Agency says people should check their vaccination records.
If you have fond memories of Full House, your first Backstreet Boys concert, or
While Ottawa has not yet had a mumps case, outbreaks have sprung up in several cities across the country and public health officials are warning people to be wary.
"There has been one
Myran said they're
“This is a fairly bread-and-butter operation," he said. "This would be routine contact tracing,”
What people should be doing,
“The important thing is that people need to check their vaccine records," he said. "Not everyone is aware that you need two doses of mumps to be immunized,”
He said Ottawa hasn’t seen the low immunization rates that other cities have dealt with in younger populations.
“It’s not the high school kids, who have excellent immunization, but these groups of people who are in their late teens to mid 30’s.”
He said in addition to monitoring people who might have been exposed, they’re alerting doctors that mumps could be in the area.
“Because this is not something that physicians see a lot of, they need to increase their suspicion.”
