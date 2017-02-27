Safe Wings Ottawa says awareness has doubled bird collision reports

For birds navigating the city, the sound of death often comes in a muffled “thump.” Evidence of just how many birds succumbed to deadly building collisions was on display Monday at City Hall.

Advocacy group Safe Wings Ottawa brought their 2016 collection of birds killed after collisions out of the freezer to educate the public and lobby politicians to change building practises.

The colourful display, including specimens from 109 bird species, was laid out for passersby to examine. The birds are just a small example of the estimated 250,000 to 500,000 total collisions in the city, according to Safe Wings.

Volunteers do their best to round up the dead birds and freeze them for record-keeping. Safe Wings says they had 2619 collisions recorded in 2016, and 1793 specimens collected.

The display isn’t meant to be macabre, but meant to spread awareness about the consequences of bad building codes, according to Anouk Hoedeman, co-founder of the group.

The visual strategy seems to be working. Hoedeman said Safe Wings saw their recorded bird deaths double in 2016 because of awareness and more volunteers.

Hoedeman said while it may be too late to change the course of the National Arts Centre’s glass lantern, the city promising to implement bird-friendly design guidelines is “a big step.”

“Things like this don’t change overnight. We’re realistic about how fast we can make the entire city bird-friendly. It’s going to be a while but there is incremental change,” she said.