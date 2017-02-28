Canadian women not interested in military careers: survey

Concerns about extended deployments, PTSD sexual assault and an inflexible career are keeping women away from the Canadian Armed Forces according to research commissioned by the defence department.

Earnscliffe Strategy Group was paid $124,000 for the study of attitudes among young women when it comes to enrolling in the Forces.

Using surveys and focus groups, the firm found that women are just not that interested in joining up.

“Statistically speaking, no women are currently identifying the military as the career of greatest interest. Conversely, the military is the second most common answer when women are asked which career is of least interest,” reads the report.

The Canadian Forces has set a target of having the ranks made up of 25.1 per cent women within 10 years. Women make up about 15 per cent of the force today.



The auditor general criticized the forces last fall for not having a strong plan to hit that target and a new strategy is expected later this year.

Earnscliffe identified some big problems moving towards that goal, however, with women worried a career in the military wouldn’t give them the balance they want.

“Women most want to avoid careers that are physically risky; are deemed to offer poor work-life balance; and options that would require moving far away.”

The firm also identified media reports about sexual assault in the forces, PTSD in former troops and desire to avoid combat as among the reasons women wouldn’t want to make the military a career.



Maj. Josée Crosby said she hears some of those concerns at the eastern Ontario Recruitment Centre, where she is commanding officer, but assures people there is a way to balance those concerns.



“We have the reserve force and the regular force and if someone is unsure, because they don’t want to move out of country or from their location where they’re serving we encourage them to look at the reserve force,” she said.