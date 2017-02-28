NDP says government should do more for gender diversity

While the NDP calls for tougher rules to create more diversity on Canadian boards, a private think tank is warning that forcing gender parity could do more harm than good.



Windsor NDP MP Brian Masse, suggested last week that the government go further on its gender diversity bill, C-25, calling for a mandatory review of the legislation and a minimum number of women on the board of Canadian corporations.



The current version of C-25, introduced by the Liberal government, requires only that corporations work toward gender diversity and disclose the current make-up of their boards.



Data from 2016 shows about 21.6 per cent of board seats in Canada are filled by women.



“The world is moving quite quickly on this and Canada is a laggard to begin with,” said Masse.



He said the government should be more aggressive in getting Canadian corporate boards to reflect Canada’s diversity.

“At least have a floor for this that will also raise some expectations for what the industry should be doing,” he said.



Masse said he believes that, as a starting point, corporations should be required to have at least 30 per cent of their board director seats occupied by women.

“Canada would only join the ranks of more progressive countries on this.”

But Andrea Mrozek, program director with the think tank Cardus, suggested mandatory quotas could actually make things more difficult for women on boards.



“It creates a negative work environment where by people question how a very qualified woman got into management in the first place,” she said.

Mrozek referenced the work of Nima Sanandaji, an author who looked at gender diversity programs in several Nordic countries, and found women would be promoted before they were prepared to take on the role.



“People are grasping to fulfil a legal requirement where they may not have been ready for it,” said Mrozek.



She said the other fundamental problem with a quota is that it means the government is telling businesses how to operate.



“It’s also a bad signal more broadly to the business community that the government is now getting involved in your business.”

Masse rejects that idea and said there is no reason Canada can’t be as progressive on this front as other countries.