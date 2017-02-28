Half of Ottawa-Carleton district schools have inclusive washrooms

Less than half of OCDSB schools have accessible washrooms, but the school board says making sure all students feel comfortable is a high priority.

“We’re committed to making sure that kids feel safe and secure in school buildings and operate with dignity,” said Mike Carson, the Ottawa Carleton School Board’s superintendent of facilities.

“It’s important to us to move this head, this is just a part of that ongoing commitment,” he said. “We’ve been working on this for several years.”

Currently only 35 per cent of schools have a dedicated barrier-free washroom. Around three to five new ones are added each year, according to a memo sent to trustees this week.

Carson said bringing washrooms up to the board’s accessibility standards involves lowering sinks and toilets, installing grab bars and making sure doors are wide enough.

He said all new schools have accessible washrooms. In older buildings the board tries to predict when barrier-free washrooms will be required and stay ahead of the need.

In the case where a student needs accommodation but no suitable washroom exists, that school becomes a top priority.

“Sometimes it takes us a little bit longer, it depends on our lead time,” he said.

The board is also trying to support transgender and gender nonconforming students with ‘all gender’ washrooms, usually single stall washrooms that are often built to be barrier-free.

Currently 42 per cent of elementary and secondary schools in the district have an all gender washroom. An additional 15 per cent have an all-inclusive washroom planned or under construction.