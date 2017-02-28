Ontario immigration program extends deadline as website crashes

The Ontario government has extended the submission deadline for its popular immigration program after ongoing problems with its website prevented applicants from completing their applications.

The Provincial Nominee Program reopened last Tuesday after a one-year suspension, which led to a surge of traffic on the government website ontarioimmigration.ca. The website crashed as applicants scrambled to compete for one of the 6,000 spots open for 2017.

A week later, officials have finally revised the deadline from seven to 14 calendar days to allow registered applicants to submit their full applications through the website.

The nominee program is designed for master’s and PhD graduates as well as workers whose skills are in demand. It was suspended last year while it was under review.

“Much of the ongoing technical difficulties have been due to high demand on the server from repeated attempts to complete an application by those who have already begun the process,” said Laura Sylvis, spokesperson for the Ministry of Citizenship and Immigration.

“We have been working urgently to address this. The system is now demonstrating improved stability and our technical team will continue to monitor the system 24 hours a day to address any emergent issues.”

According to Sylvis, the ministry website generated more than 117,000 visits within three days when the nominee program started accepting applications. Once the annual quota was met, the system automatically stopped taking applications.

Yuanyue Geng, a Chinese student who graduated from Carleton University’s master’s of social work program in November, said she has tried unsuccessfully to complete her application since she received her registration number on February 22.

“People are panicking and there is nothing you can do. It’s not going to solve the problem by extending the deadline if people still can’t log on the system,” said the 30-year-old social worker at an Ottawa community health centre.

Geng, who belongs to two online groups of some 1,000 affected applicants, said very few of the members have managed to complete applications so far.