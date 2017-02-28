Ottawa family seeking answers after fatal scuba diving accident

An Ottawa family is in mourning after a vacation in the Dominican Republic ended in tragedy.

Allen McGuire died on February 22 while scuba diving in the Caribbean country, but his family is still trying to learn details about what went wrong under the water.

The cause of death was asphyxiation, but McGuire’s sister-in-law said the family is desperately trying to get more information from local police.

McGuire’s wife, Luanna Cappuccino, is still in the Dominican. The family wants access to a copy of the accident report, the waiver McGuire signed and the scuba outfitters' certification.

Cappuccino was told was told that an investigation can’t be opened until a coroner's report is completed, which could take three months. She’s concerned any evidence of neglect could be gone by then.

“Allen's family deserve to know what really happened,” said Cappuccino’s sister, Lori Sabourin.

“He was a very likable man, everyone liked him,” she said. “He loved scuba diving, he loved curling, running and cycling.”

McGuire and his wife have a blended family, each bringing two children from their previous marriage when they came together nine years ago.

“He bragged about how much he wanted to be a grandfather and how good he would be at it,” Sabourin said.

Global affairs spokesperson Austin Jean said Canadian consular officials in the country are in contact with police and providing assistance to Cappuccino.

“We extend our condolences during this difficult time to the family and friends of the Canadian citizen who passed away in the Dominican Republic,” he said in an emailed statement. “To protect the privacy of the individual concerned, further details on this case cannot be released.”

Sabourin said so far tourist police and local police have been no help.

The family has crowdfunded $11,000 to help bring him home and try to access documentation about the accident. Sabourin said donations have come in from around the world, including people the couple met on previous vacations.