Ottawa library says it receives a few requests every year to remove books from its shelves

Ottawa libraries get as many as 10 requests a year to pull books from shelves.



Ann Archer, the Ottawa Public Library’s manager of content services, said that such requests are taken seriously but that censorship is avoided as much as possible.



“We stand strongly in favour of providing a variety of material to all sorts of audiences and tastes,” she said.

Archer said many requests are for books to be moved from one section to another. Some of those cases, she said, have revealed the library missed some characteristics of books when they were first acquired.

“Sometimes we slip, sometimes we make a mistake,” she said.

The memoir Surviving with Wolves by Misha Defonesca, for example, was eventually discredited. The library responded to a complaint about it by moving it from non-fiction to fiction.

Recently, Archer said, there have been more requests and complaints related to the portrayal of cultures and identity groups. Le loup qui ne voulait plus marcher, a children's book by Orianne Lallemand, was one target of such criticism, because of a scene portraying three Indigenous men attacking a train with tomahawks and rubber arrows.

“It’s part of a series that comes from France and I would say France has a totally different view on Indigenous people,” Archer said. “They don’t have the sensitivities that we now have.”

The Travels of Babar, a famous children's book first published in 1934, has come to be regarded as culturally insensitive for its depictions of colonial Africa. But Archer said the library views it as an opportunity to show readers the attitudes and prejudices of the time.

“We have kept that because it is reflective of its times,” she said. “Now, when we are choosing our books, we look for much more complex and nuanced views of people and more diversity.”

Archer said pulling books from the shelves isn’t necessarily the best way to address ignorance and outmoded attitudes.