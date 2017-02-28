Ottawa Police and Hazmat unit search apartment jam-packed with chemicals

Ottawa police called in Hazmat crews to help deal with an apartment that was jammed full of chemicals in Lowertown on Tuesday.



Officers were first summoned to the apartment on Sunday evening to do a wellness check.

“There was an overwhelming odour of chemicals that caused them to notify us,” said Det. Sgt. Jeff Pylon with the police drug unit.

He said they won’t know if the chemicals were being used for drug production until they get tests back from Health Canada.

“We know we have a lot of chemicals, but what those chemicals were for we’re not sure at this point.”



He said they have one person in custody, but no charges have yet been laid.

Pylon said some nearby apartments were evacuated out of an abundance of caution while firefighters and police emptied out the chemicals.