Senators criticize government's infrastructure spending scheme

Senators looking into the government’s $186 billion infrastructure plan said Tuesday that it lacks a coherent overall strategy.



And that could mean failed projects and misallocated funds, they said.

The Senate’s standing committee on national finance looked at the government’s 10-year plan, which aims to give money to cities for road repairs, bridge upgrades, social housing and new transit lines. The resulting report takes the Liberals to task for failing to produce a clear outline of what exactly all those billions of dollars will amount to in the real world.



“What we are trying to say is there needs to be a strategic and focused plan that has specific objectives that are measurable,” said Sen. Larry Smith, the committee’s chair, who was apoointed to the upper chamber by Stephen Harper's Conservative government in 2010.

The report identifies 31 government agencies and departments currently involved in doling out grants under the infrastructure program.

Smith said that the committee's hearings revealed confusion in the system.

“What comes out clearly in the testimony is that there are so many choices, how do we pick out what we are going to do?”



Brook Simpson, press secretary for Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi, said in an email that the government is working on the plan that the senators want.

“This spring we will be releasing our full, long-term infrastructure plan that will include our vision, outcomes, indicators and program details,” the email reads.

Simpson said the government will aim to make the process of applying for infrastructure grants easier.