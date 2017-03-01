National Gallery to host controversial professor Jordan Peterson

Controversial University of Toronto lecturer Jordan Peterson is visiting the capital next week to talk about the psychology of creativity with National Gallery director Marc Mayer.

The free lecture is scheduled for March 9. Over 1,000 people have expressed their interest in the event on Facebook, but on Wednesday threats to cancel gallery memberships also poured in over social media.

The backlash is a response to Peterson’s stance against what he refers to as political correctness. He made headlines in October for criticism of transgender-rights Bill C-16 and the use of “gender neutral” pronouns like ze, vis, hir and the singular they.

The National Gallery said it has no plans to cancel the lecture despite the vocal opposition.

"Jordan Peterson is a highly-accomplished and published clinical psychologist,” said spokesperson Josée-Britanie Mallet in an emailed statement.

“The Gallery invited him to speak about his specific research interest in the psychology of creativity, a subject he has spoken about at scientific conferences across North America and about which he has co-authored over 10 scientific papers,” she said.

“Since the notion of creativity is central to our understanding of art, we believe Peterson’s remarks from the perspective of clinical psychology will be relevant and of interest to our audiences.”

Local advocate Amanda Knox, who opposes Peterson's appearance, said she was surprised that the gallery extended the invitation.

“How many people could the gallery have contacted to give a talk on creativity? This is who they picked? There has to be more to the story,” said Knox.

Knox said the gallery should be a “safe space.” She said Peterson’s public prononcements are harmful.