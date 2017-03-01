Ottawa Police providing motorcades to foreign officials with new deal

Ottawa police have been called upon almost a dozen times over the past two years, to help foreign dignitaries get through the capital quicker under a deal with the federal government.



Metro obtained the contract police signed with the foreign affairs department in Nov. 2015 that spells out when and how the force is called upon. Officers were called to provide escorts to dignitaries six times in 2015 and five times in 2016, including the president of France and the Chancellor of Germany.



Insp. Murray Knowles, with the Ottawa Police, said the force took part in motorcades before the letter was finalized, but it’s good to have everything in writing.

“They’re a little bit outside our core policing duties, so as such we decided we better formalize it,” he said.



The letter spells out when and how the Ottawa Police are asked to provide a motorcade for visiting officials. It also highlights who is in charge during the motorcade and what the federal government has to pay per officer involved.

“It is much better. There is a process attached to it, so we get proper notification. It is very easy for us to say no or yes,” said Knowles.



The RCMP only provides a full motorcade to four individuals for security reasons, the Pope, the Prime Minister, the President of Israel and the President of the United States.



The dignitaries escorted by Ottawa Police are foreign officials who don’t pose a similar security threat, but are provided the support out of courtesy.

“Those are the ones that wouldn’t be deemed from an RCMP security threat standpoint, but have been asked for from a diplomatic standpoint,” said Knowles.

Knowles said the police involvement now assures the city also isn’t left holding costs for what isn’t a core police function.



“They are fairly substantial for us, they are time consuming, the planning and efforts that go with it,” he said. “We really don’t want those extra duties to cost the taxpayer of Ottawa.”