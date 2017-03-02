Minister says Liberals' gender-diversity legislation will get the job done
Bains rejects call from NDP to put add quotas to Bill C-25
Canada’s economic development minister, Navdeep Bains, said getting companies to diversify their boards is a matter of a nudge in the right direction — there's no need to shove, as the NDP has suggested.
Last fall, Bains introduced C-25, a bill that requires companies to provide a diversity policy to shareholders and to disclose the diversity of their boards.
Last week, NDP MP Brian Masse called on the government to go further and set a mandatory minimum percentage of women on boards.
Bains said he doesn’t believe that’s necessary.
“We believe that requiring companies to have a comply-or-explain policy will improve the overall outcomes of diversity on boards, which is not only the right thing to
Bains said similar legislation in other parts of the world has moved the needle.
“In the U.K., when they brought it in 2010, they had about 12.5
An annual survey of Canadian boards found that, in 2016, 21
He said the government is willing to consider heavier-handed measures if corporations don’t change, but he doesn’t expect that to happen.
“I have an
Bains said highly qualified women are out there and he believes board make-up will soon start to show that.
“We have a tremendous pool of talent,” he said. “We have tremendously talented women entrepreneurs.”
