Minister says Liberals' gender-diversity legislation will get the job done

Canada’s economic development minister, Navdeep Bains, said getting companies to diversify their boards is a matter of a nudge in the right direction — there's no need to shove, as the NDP has suggested.



Last fall, Bains introduced C-25, a bill that requires companies to provide a diversity policy to shareholders and to disclose the diversity of their boards.

Last week, NDP MP Brian Masse called on the government to go further and set a mandatory minimum percentage of women on boards.

Bains said he doesn’t believe that’s necessary.

“We believe that requiring companies to have a comply-or-explain policy will improve the overall outcomes of diversity on boards, which is not only the right thing to do, but it good for the bottom line,” he said in an interview with Metro.



Bains said similar legislation in other parts of the world has moved the needle.

“In the U.K., when they brought it in 2010, they had about 12.5 per cent of women sitting on boards, and that number went up to 26 per cent in 2015.”



An annual survey of Canadian boards found that, in 2016, 21 per cent of seats were filled by women. The Canadian government itself fares better, with 34 per cent of the seats on Crown Corporation boards filled by women.

He said the government is willing to consider heavier-handed measures if corporations don’t change, but he doesn’t expect that to happen.

“I have an enourmous amount of confidence that this is the direction companies want to go in,” he said. “If we don’t see those outcomes in the foreseeable future, we’re willing to review and examine what other options we are willing to pursue.”

Bains said highly qualified women are out there and he believes board make-up will soon start to show that.