Five finalists revealed for victims of communism monument

Ottawa could be home to the leaning tower of Vladimir Lenin.

The falling figure of the Russian communist revolutionary is the central feature of one of five finalists to become the monument to the victims of communism, whose site was moved in 2015 from land near the Supreme Court to the Garden of the Provinces and Territoriesa, on Wellington near Bay Street.

Jeff Cutler, with the team Space2Place, which is proposing the Lenin-centric design, said having the statue's toppling effect ties into history.

“What it really represents is that moment of transition from the fall of a communist regime into something new,” he said.



He said his group chose Lenin because of his central role in the movement.



“All of the modern-day communism can really trace their roots back to him."

Four other designs are also competing to be selected for the project, including an elevated platform, a grouping of triangular monoliths and a design with 200 bronze blades.



Paul Raff’s design features more than 4,000 bronze pipes attached to a large sculpture that would mark moments in the history of Communism.

“The dissolution of the Soviet Union can be marked on a day of the calendar, so it is memorialized forever," he said.



Raff said part of the challenge of this project is that it has to encompass so many parts of history.

“When you have 4,000 unique moments you are also trying to express the vastness of this tremendously unfortunate reality of human history.”



The government has put all of the proposed designs online for people to view. Online votes will be provided to a design jury, which includes representatives from Tribute to Liberty a private group sponsoring the project.



Natalie Huneault, a spokesperson for the Heritage Department, said Minister Mélanie Joly will make the final call this summer. Construction starts next year.