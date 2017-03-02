News / Ottawa

Ottawa centre cleared in complaint over ambulance dispatch

Ministry finds night last summer when rural crews were pulled into Ottawa was fair.

Rural ambulances that were brought into Ottawa last summer were diverted for the right reasons, a review by the ministry of health has determined.

Despite that finding, the city plans to tweak ambulance policies to get crews on the road more often.

The paramedic chief of the United Counties of Prescott and Russell raised concerns with the ministry, about an evening last summer when 13 calls from Ottawa were assigned to ambulances from the counties.

The ministry concluded that the dispatch centre had no choice but to rely on the rural ambulances because of a high call volume.

“The Ottawa Paramedic Service was using all the tools available to them to dispatch the closest ambulance,” reads a memo from the city’s acting chief paramedic Peter Kelly to mayor and councillors.

Kelly said the ministry’s report showed that the calls were all sent to the nearest available units.

“The ministry’s supplemental report confirmed that the thirteen calls assigned to (the counties) ambulance on the night of August 6, 2016, were all assigned to the closest ambulance available.”

But the department will make two changes, Kelly told councillors in the memo. Currently, paramedics have 30 minutes after transferring a patient to hospital to return to the road, as well as 30 minutes at the end of their shift to restock an ambulance.

The ministry recommended that be reduced to 20 minutes.

The city addressed long-running concerns about an insufficient number of paramedics on the road last year, adding 12 positions in 2016 and an additional 38 over the next two years.


