Ottawa centre cleared in complaint over ambulance dispatch
Ministry finds night last summer when rural crews were pulled into Ottawa was fair.
Rural ambulances that were brought into Ottawa last summer were diverted for the right reasons, a review by the ministry of health has determined.
Despite that finding, the city plans to tweak ambulance policies to get crews on the road more often.
The paramedic chief of the United Counties of Prescott and Russell raised concerns with the ministry, about an evening last summer when 13 calls from Ottawa were assigned to ambulances from the counties.
The ministry concluded that the dispatch
“The Ottawa Paramedic Service was using all the tools available to them to dispatch the closest ambulance,” reads a memo from the city’s acting chief paramedic Peter Kelly to mayor and
Kelly said the ministry’s report showed that the calls were all sent to the nearest available units.
“The ministry’s supplemental report confirmed that the thirteen calls assigned to (the counties) ambulance on the night of August 6,
But the department will make two changes, Kelly told
The ministry recommended that be reduced to 20 minutes.
The city addressed long-running concerns about an insufficient number of paramedics on the road last year, adding 12 positions in 2016 and an additional 38 over the next two years.
