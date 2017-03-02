Ottawa centre cleared in complaint over ambulance dispatch

Rural ambulances that were brought into Ottawa last summer were diverted for the right reasons, a review by the ministry of health has determined.



Despite that finding, the city plans to tweak ambulance policies to get crews on the road more often.



The paramedic chief of the United Counties of Prescott and Russell raised concerns with the ministry, about an evening last summer when 13 calls from Ottawa were assigned to ambulances from the counties.



The ministry concluded that the dispatch centre had no choice but to rely on the rural ambulances because of a high call volume.



“The Ottawa Paramedic Service was using all the tools available to them to dispatch the closest ambulance,” reads a memo from the city’s acting chief paramedic Peter Kelly to mayor and councillors.



Kelly said the ministry’s report showed that the calls were all sent to the nearest available units.



“The ministry’s supplemental report confirmed that the thirteen calls assigned to (the counties) ambulance on the night of August 6, 2016, were all assigned to the closest ambulance available.”